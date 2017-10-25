97% of Teachers Complain About too much Paperwork

97.6% of teachers stated that there was an increase of the administrative burden and only 1.5% of them feel okay with the paperwork, reports sega.

This shows a study among the teaching staff, made by the Syndicate "Education" to the "Podkrepa" Labor Code. The study clearly shows the catalysing of processes that alter the mission and vision of the teaching profession and increase the lack of interest in the work of the educator, according to the union.

Another study by Podkrepa and CITUB has also established a typical Bulgarian phenomenon - overloading pedagogical specialists with all kinds of activities that reach up to 60 hours per week in the performance of all duties on job description and beyond.

This defect in the education system generates two very visible processes, according to the union. The first is the over-rapid burn-out of the Bulgarian teacher and the loss of efficiency in his activity in the past five to ten years of his 35+ years of teaching career.

The second process, which is gaining momentum with the increase of firmness, is the transformation of the Bulgarian teacher into a lender of the education system. This is due to the imperfectness of the relevant regulations in the system, which measure the monthly and annual burden of direct teaching (the teacher's work with schoolchildren at school time - eg a 21-hour teacher rate in the initial stage or a 648-hour teacher's mathematics). Besides these hours, however, the teacher has obligations that take him more time for activities for which no remuneration is due, commented by KT "Podkrepa".