Protester Throws Russian Flags at Trump (Video)

October 25, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Protester Throws Russian Flags at Trump (Video) Youtube

Demonstrators threw Russian flags at American President Donald Trump, reports CNN. 

This happened in a corridor of the US Congress building, while the head of state was going to a scheduled meeting with Senators from the Republican Party.

The demonstrator threw flags of the Russian Federation with the words:

"Trump is a traitor!"

The activist was quickly detained by the guards, and Trump himself responded calmly.

 

Trump, protester, Russian flags
