Protester Throws Russian Flags at Trump (Video)
World | October 25, 2017, Wednesday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Youtube
Demonstrators threw Russian flags at American President Donald Trump, reports CNN.
This happened in a corridor of the US Congress building, while the head of state was going to a scheduled meeting with Senators from the Republican Party.
The demonstrator threw flags of the Russian Federation with the words:
"Trump is a traitor!"
The activist was quickly detained by the guards, and Trump himself responded calmly.
