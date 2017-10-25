The US Senate Approved USD 36.5 billion for Disaster-stricken Areas

US Senate Approves Bill to Grant USD 36.5 billion to assist areas suffered from recent hurricanes and fires in the country, AFP reported.

The law has already been approved by the House of Representatives on 12 October. It is due to be signed by US President Donald Trump.

18.7 billion are for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 16 billion will receive the federal flood insurance program. $ 576 million will be earmarked for fire fighting.

Puerto Rico will receive USD 1.27 billion after being devastated by hurricane Maria on 20 September.

On September 8, the US Congress has already approved USD 15.25 billion in aid to Texas, Louisiana and Florida, AFP recalls.

