Catalan City Announced the Spanish King for Persona non Grata

Spanish King Felipe VI was named last night as a persona non grata in the city council of the Catalan city of Girona, where the separatists have strong positions, according to TASS.

The proposal to announce the head of state for persona non grata was backed up at a meeting of the city council. Besides Felipe VI, the counselors also declared the representative of the central Spanish government in Catalonia, Enrico Miello, unwanted.

The city council voted with a majority and refused to support the action of Art. 155 of the Spanish Constitution, triggered by the Mariano Rajoy government. The central government's decision was taken after the referendum on the independence of Catalonia and implied a partial limitation of local self-government in the Autonomous Community.

Earlier, a proposal to declare the king for persona non grate was rejected by the city council of Barcelona. It was submitted by the party called for national unity, which supports the separation from Spain. But it did not get enough votes. The first deputy mayor of the Catalan capital, Gerardo Pisarui, noted that the announcement of the king and his family as a persona of non-grata was inexcusable and would not be beneficial.