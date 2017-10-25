Rio de Janeiro Protests Turn Violent (Video)
Tear gas and light grenades used the Brazilian state police force in Rio de Janeiro against protesters last night, TASS reported.
Artists, musicians and other people from the cultural communities organized a campaign to demand the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer. The protest was peaceful until masked people appeared in the area outside the local parliament building.
They began to behave aggressively and started crashing cars and spraying slogans calling for Temer resignation. Then the police forces intervened and pushed away the demonstrators. Several dozens were injured and about 20 arrests have been reported. The clashes took place on the eve of a key session of the federal parliament. The lower house is expected to rule whether the head of state will be charged with corruption.
According to Brazilian law, the president has partial immunity and charges can only be brought by the Federal Supreme Court (FSC). Previously, the highest court of law must be authorized by lawmakers. In favor of a lawsuit against the head of state, at least 342 of the 513 MPs must be announced.
