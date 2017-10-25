Turkish Police Raid Daesh's 'School For Kids', 6 Suspects were Detained

Police in the capital Ankara raided a building used by suspected Daesh members as a school for children between the ages of four-seven years old. Six suspects were detained while 60 children at the so-called school were taken to their families by the authorities, Daily Sabah reported.



Several news agencies said that the building in the city's Etimesgut district was originally home to the Tevhid magazine, which is linked to the terrorist group, but was used as a school to teach Daesh ideology to the children.



Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that Halis Bayancuk, a senior Turkish Daesh militant also known as Ebu Hanzala, was an occasional visitor to the building where he held meetings with other Daesh members before his arrest earlier this year.



Last year, the terrorist group also ran what they called "a children's school" in the Sultanbeyli district of Istanbul as well as "an education institute" where children of Daesh members who were killed or currently fighting in Syria and Iraq were being taught the militants' ideology.