''It really sounds stressful that the roads in our country are worse than those in Tanzania, Algeria and Mali. But the need for maintenance of the roads will cost Bulgaria BGN 1.3 billion, and BGN 300 million per year are collected from vignettes. The resource is insufficient'', the Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov was categorical.

However, Nankov said that if we are talking for the asphalt used for the Bulgarian roads, they are better than those in the African countries mentioned by the World Economic Forum, but by including "socio-economic factors" we are ahead, he explained to Nova TV.

The World Economic Forum report actually covers the Travel and Tourism sector, and it is based on 14 indexes and 90 individual indicators.

On the subject of "highways" in comparison with Serbia, Nankov pointed out that since 2010 there have been built 190 km of motorways in Bulgaria, which is three times more than in Serbia.