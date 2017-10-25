The Construction of Roads in Northern Bulgaria Becomes Priority

Priority will be given for new roads in Northern Bulgaria in the coming years. This was said by Nova TV Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

The regional minister admitted that the construction of roads in the north of the country is lagging behind and that is why they will be a priority.

He explained that the tender for the selection of the Rousse-Byala road project will be announced next year, which will continue through Byala and reach Veliko Tarnovo.

The minister also said that the stretch between Kresna and Sandanski would be completed faster than planned - in less than two years.

In 2019, the construction of the Struma highway is expected to begin in the Kresna Gorge, he said.

Surely the asphalt roads in Bulgaria are better, Nankov said in a commentary from World Economic Forum ranking statistics that the infrastructure in Tanzania and Zambia is better than ours. He pointed out that the means of maintenance of the roads in our country are extremely insufficient, but the asphalt roads are better than those of Zambia.

Nankov pointed out that the values ​​in the ranking are very complex and the data covers a wider spectrum of the infrastructure itself.

Asked about the differences in the pace of construction of the highways in Serbia and Bulgaria, the minister said that Serbs do not outweigh us. Bulgaria's highway construction compared to Serbia is more than three times higher, he said.

Nankov assured that the authorities are fully prepared for the coming winter and the roads will be cleaned in time.