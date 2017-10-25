Doctors From Dimitrovgrad Are Preparing Protest

Doctors work afrer they received half of their salary. This is happening with dozens of medics from the municipal hospital in Dimitrovgrad. The staff at the hospital did not receive the full amount of their wages in 2015 and is preparing for a protest, reported BGNES.

"In recent months we have to spend between BGN 200 and BGN 300. These are part of our wages that governors have decided to impose. Our salaries are tied to the financial result of the ward, "a nurse from the hospital told Nova TV.

"We want to get our full salaries and get the money we have already deserved," the hospital staff said. They were categorical that they did not want to leave, but they are ready to do it. Nova TV reminds that the hospital owes about BGN 250,000 to its employees for the past two years. Separately there are debts to creditors.