Soon there will be a 24-hour Video Surveillance in Asenovgrad

Expansion of the video surveillance system is being implemented in stages, announced by the municipal management of Asenovgrad during a special press conference, reports actualno.

The city authorities have acknowledged that problems with the regime of reconciliation and synchronization of the common system with the area, as well as with the maintenance of the equipment.

"We are forced to take into account the opportunities for investment in the municipal budget," said Mayor Dr. Emil Karaivanov. A public procedure has already been announced for the construction and extension of the video surveillance of sites in the municipality of Asenovgrad.

The deadline for submitting proposals in the Municipality of Asenovgrad is 30.10.17. The offers will be opened the next day and after the conclusion of the contract with the company the contractor will begin the practical completion of the video surveillance system in Asenovgrad. Currently in active mode are cameras that had temporarily interrupted their function.

In these places the camcorders were temporarily out of order because they had to stop their power supply due to safety measures in the water cycle assembly activities.