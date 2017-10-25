Saudi Arabia will Return to Moderate Islam
Saudi Arabia will return to moderate and tolerant Islam and will soon destroy extremism, promised the heir to the king - Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, sega reported.
"We will return to the moderate, tolerant and open to the world and to all other religions Islam, declared at a Rio de Janeiro economic conference, the Prince quoted by the France press.
