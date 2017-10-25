Saudi Arabia will Return to Moderate Islam

Saudi Arabia will Return to Moderate Islam

Saudi Arabia will return to moderate and tolerant Islam and will soon destroy extremism, promised the heir to the king - Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, sega reported.

"We will return to the moderate, tolerant and open to the world and to all other religions Islam, declared at a Rio de Janeiro economic conference, the Prince quoted by the France press.

Tags: Saudi Arabia, prince, Islam, moderate
