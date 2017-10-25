Bulgaria is Among the Leaders in the EU by the Share of the Industry in the Economy

Bulgaria ranks among the top 9 EU members for which industry is extemely important for the economic development. This data is supported by the constantly increasing level of Bulgarian exports in the last few years, according to Eurostat.

Last year, industry had a 24.4% share in the economy, with an average of 19.4% across the EU. So our country ranks immediately after Germany and Romania with a share of 25.7 per cent and before France and the UK. The Irish economy has the largest share of the industry - 36.6%. Among the top five countries are the Czech Republic, Clovenia, Slovakia, followed by Poland. The bottom of this indicator is Luxembourg.

In our country, the industry is the second most important in the labor market, Eurostat data show on the share of employed by economic indicators for last year. Over 20% of Bulgarians in working age work in the sector.

Most of the work in Bulgaria is provided by the trade, transport, tourism and restaurants sectors. A quarter of the employed, or nearly 26 per cent, are in this category. Third, the employment sector is the agricultural sector, which employs 18%, according to data.

А significant share of the labor market has employees in the sphere of public administration, defense, education and healthcare and social workers. They account for almost 16% of all employed in the country. The highly developing information technology sector also makes a significant contribution - 2.6% of Bulgarians work in it. Employees in financial and insurance services are almost 2%. The share of real estate workers is the smallest - only 0.8%, according to the European Statistical Office.

 

