Bulgaria: Official: Grigor Dimitrov will Play at the ATP Finals in London Source: Twitter

Grigor Dimitrov achieved one of his biggest goals for 2017. The Bulgarian will officially play in the final ATP Masters next month in London, reports Sportal. 

Marin Cilic who is 4th in the world ranking also qualified along with Dimitrov to the last  tournament of the season. They took advantage of Sam Querrey's loss in the first round of the tournament in Vienna.

Dimitrov earned his place among the eighth best in the world after the Cincinnati Masters title and the triumphs of the tournaments in Brisbane and Sofia.

The remaining finalists in the final Masters are world number 1 Rafael Nadal, Swiss AS Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev from Germany and Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Belgian David Goffin and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta are favorites for the last two places for the tournament to be held between 12 and 19 November.

