Cyberattack with Virus "Badrabbit", Bulgaria is Among the Affected Countries

Yesterday transport companies, media and government agencies in Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Bulgaria and other countries were subjected  to cyberattacks with the computer virus "Badrabbit," said Rosbalt, quoted by DARIK.
 
According to a media release of ESET's computer security firm, among the attacked computer networks are those at Odessa Airport, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, the editions of the Russian news agency Interfax.

ESET has reported hundreds of attacks with the "Diskcoder.D (Bad Rabbit)" virus, a new modification of the "Petya" virus.
 
The previous version of Diskcoder was used in the June cyber attacks.
 
Earlier, the Kaspersky Lab cyber security firm reported that the Bad Rabbit attack is targeting corporate networks, Rosbalt recalls.

Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Group-IB said it has found a way to prevent file encryption even if the computer is already infected with the BadRabbit virus that attacked computers in Russia, Ukraine and other countries yesterday.

