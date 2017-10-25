Annually Drought Destroys Enough Food to Feed 81 Million People

Annually Drought Destroys Enough Food to Feed 81 Million People

Drought destroys enough food to feed more than 80 million people a year. Such are the conclusions of a World Bank report released by Reuters.

According to the data, 81 million people or the population of a country like Germany, for example, are out of food because of the disaster. Although the flood damage in the world is more visible, the consequences of drought are no less dangerous and affect generations. There are humanitarian and economic damages.

An example is given with Africa, in rural areas with a livelihood of farming, girls from poorer families are both starved and have no access to education, they forced into marriages when still too young in order to have someone to provide for them and often give birth to premature babies. This leads to an enchanted circle, the report concludes.

