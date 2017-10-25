Xi Jinping Cements Status as Leader of China

The Chinese Communist Party has today re-elected President Xi Jinping as Secretary General of the Senior Leadership Comittee in its first plenary session. The new CCP also elected 7 members its Standing Committee.

Re-elected to the committee was Prime Minister Li Kuzian, news agencies reported. Xi Jinping was also elected Chairman of the CCP Military Council. Climbing up the ladder of party bureaucracy, Xi takes a number of responsible positions in the Fujian and Zhejiang Seaside Provinces, which are among the most developed economically.

In October 2007, he entered the "Holy Saints" of the party apparatus - the Standing Committee of the CCP Politburo. In 2008 he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the PRC, in 2010 Deputy Chairman of the CCC Military Council, and in 2012 head of the Council. In November 2012, the plenum of the former CCP CCP for the first time elected Xi Jinping as secretary-general, TASS added.

Xi Jinping , who has been in power since the end of 2012, is sure to be re-elected for another term in the highest post in March next year, the France press reported.