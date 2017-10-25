Two Commissions to Discuss the Impact of Bulgaria's EU Presidency on Western Balkans

Parliamentary Committees on European Affairs and Control of EU Funds and Foreign Policy will hold a discussion on "European Integration, Regional Cooperation and Connectivity in the Western Balkans - the Contribution of the Bulgarian Presidency", BGNES reported.

The forum, which will be broadcast on the Internet through the National Assembly website, will start at 2.30 pm in the Parliament's Iztok Hall.

Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part in the first part of the discussion on "The future of the Western Balkans in the EU - a priority on the agenda of the Bulgarian Presidency".

For projects and initiatives to deepen regional cooperation and improve connectivity (transport, communications, infrastructure and energy) in South-East Europe - Bulgaria's role and participation there will berepresentatives of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, Ministry of Transport , Information Technology and Communications, Ministry of Energy.