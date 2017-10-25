One Victim of the Floods in Burgas, Another Woman is Missing

A man drowned in the flooded village of Polski Izvor in Burgas, and in the village of Cherni Vrah there is a woman missing, bTV announced. In Kameno is declared a state of emergency, in Burgas at this stage it is partial.

Deputy Mayor of Kameno Georgi Georgiev said that for the time being there is no breakdown of a dam or any other accident. He reported that the dead man had been carried away by a wave of water.

Due to torrential rains, high tidal waves have formed, which have flooded roads and residential buildings in the villages of Polski Izvor, Livada, Trastikovo and Cherni vrah. Some parts of the districts of Burgas "Meden Rudnik", "Gorno Ezerovo" and "Dolno Ezerovo" have also been damaged. Under the water is also the monastery "St. Bogoroditsa", Nova TV reported.

In the village of Troyanovo are destroyed whole streets, as well as the square itself. Resistance teams can not reach the village because the whole village is under water. On emergency number 112 have been sent 77 signals for help by people in need of evacuation, 8 firefighters are in the field, divers are also involved in the rescue operations, as well as heavy equipment like the amphibious chain machine.