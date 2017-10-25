Iraqi Kurdistan Freezes Referendum Results

Iraqi Kurdistan Freezes Referendum Results

The authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have frozen the results of the referendum on independence and are negotiating with Baghdad.

In a statement, the regional government says it is taking peaceful steps to prevent collisions, sega said.

In the vote, 92 percent of the 3,300,000 Kurds voted in favor of separating the area from Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Hayder al Abadi has insisted the referendum would not be held at all, as the vote could endanger the peaceful coexistence in the country.

The decision of the regional government is aimed at avoiding further violence, bTV reported. Kurdish leaders also offer an immediate ceasefire. "The ongoing clashes will not lead any country to victory, but will push the state into riots and chaos, affecting all aspects of life," the regional government statement said last night.

Tags: Iraqi Kurdistan, Referendum, negotiations
