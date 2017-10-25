Iraqi Kurdistan Freezes Referendum Results
The authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have frozen the results of the referendum on independence and are negotiating with Baghdad.
In a statement, the regional government says it is taking peaceful steps to prevent collisions, sega said.
In the vote, 92 percent of the 3,300,000 Kurds voted in favor of separating the area from Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Hayder al Abadi has insisted the referendum would not be held at all, as the vote could endanger the peaceful coexistence in the country.
The decision of the regional government is aimed at avoiding further violence, bTV reported. Kurdish leaders also offer an immediate ceasefire. "The ongoing clashes will not lead any country to victory, but will push the state into riots and chaos, affecting all aspects of life," the regional government statement said last night.
- » Xi Jinping Cements Status as Leader of China
- » Two Commissions to Discuss the Impact of Bulgaria's EU Presidency on Western Balkans
- » Second Senator from the Republican Party of the US came into Confrontation with Trump
- » The Bulgarian Embassy in London Owes more than BGN 1.7 Million Congestion Charge
- » Borisov will Meet with the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yeon
- » Tomorrow EU Commissioner Vera Jourova coming for a 2 Day Visit to Bulgaria