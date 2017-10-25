Second Senator from the Republican Party of the US came into Confrontation with Trump

A second Senator from the Republican Party of the United States came into confrontation with President Donald Trump, world agencies said.

Jeff Flake said he would not run for a new term so he could talk freely. "It is unthinkable that someone has to stand silent in order to keep the norms that America keeps strong."

At the same time, alliances and agreements that provide global stability are constantly threatened by "the level of thought limited to 140 characters." we do nothing in the face of such inconsistent behavior is deeply wrong, "Flake said.

Meanwhile, the chairmen of two US House of Commons commissioners said they were investigating Justice Ministry actions during the 2016 presidential campaign, including the investigation into the emails of former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.