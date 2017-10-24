Lovech will have a New Central City Park

Lovech municipality will build a new central city park. At today's meeting, the cabinet decided to take property from the Ministry of Defense, declaring it private state property and giving it to the municipality free of charge, reports Dnevnik.

The park will start from 53 Bulgaria Street. The land on which it will be built has an area of ​​4.3 decares and has 13 buildings.

Two months ago, it was realized that a major repairs will be made to the pedestrian zone in the center of Lovech. The project, which provides for new pavements, landscaping, fountains and sports areas on the three central pedestrianized squares in the city, is financed under the Operational Program "Regional Growth" with a budget of nearly BGN 7 million.