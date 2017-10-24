Part of a Main Boulevard in Plovdiv Turned out to be Private Property

plovdiv.bg

The owner has enclosed the stretch of over 100 meters

Part of a key boulevard in Plovdiv turned out to be private property, Nova TV reported.

Twenty years ago, a family restituted land on which was build one canvas of Kuklensko shose - one of the main arteries of Plovdiv.

There a number of public transport passes daily.

For years Rhodopi Municipality, within whose borders the plot was, refused to compensate people, and the institutions transferred responsibility.

The owner has surrounded the plot of over 100 meters from the Kuklensko shose, thus blocking one of the city's entrances.
There was a huge jamming, police intervened, added Nova TV.

Tags: Plovdiv, main boulevard, private property
