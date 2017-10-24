The Bulgarian Embassy in London Owes more than BGN 1.7 Million Congestion Charge

GBP 806 265 or BGN 1 769 568 owes the Bulgaria's embassy in London to the British company Transport For London for a congestion charge, the British Foreign Ministry reported.

There is GBP 11.50 congestion charge for each entry into the center of London during business hours. It was introduced by former mayor of London Ken Livingstone in 2003.

Bulgaria ranks 29th in the ranking of debtors of some 145 diplomatic missions. For another year, the US Embassy leads with GBP 11,820,975, followed by Japan with GBP 7,911,210. The most well behaved embassies are Macedonia, Turkmenistan and Panama with only 130 pounds.