The Bulgarian Embassy in London Owes more than BGN 1.7 Million Congestion Charge

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 20:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Embassy in London Owes more than BGN 1.7 Million Congestion Charge archive

GBP 806 265  or BGN 1 769 568 owes the Bulgaria's embassy in London to the British company Transport For London for a congestion charge, the British Foreign Ministry reported.

There is GBP 11.50 congestion charge for each entry into the center of London during business hours. It was introduced by former mayor of London Ken Livingstone in 2003.

Bulgaria ranks 29th in the ranking of debtors of some 145 diplomatic missions. For another year, the US Embassy leads with GBP 11,820,975, followed by Japan with GBP 7,911,210. The most well behaved embassies are Macedonia, Turkmenistan and Panama with only 130 pounds.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, embassy, London, debt, congestion charge
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria