Bashar Assad Welcomed the National Football Team at his Palace in Damascus

October 24, 2017, Tuesday
Syrian President Bashar Assad met in his palace in Damascus, the national football team, which did not get to qualify for the World Cup 2018.

 

The team was a step from the becoming part of the World Cup, but a 1:2 loss against Australia in the second  match between the two teams deprived them of the dream of a first World Cup.

On one of the photos, Assad puts a t-shirt on the national team and another one sees his autograph on the players' teams. He accepted the entire team in Damascus, including two former dissidents.

