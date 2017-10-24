The FIFA World Cup 2018 will Cost Russia Additional USD 600 million
Authorities in Russia reported that the cost of organizing the World Cup in the country in 2018 is USD 600 million more than projected.
What, however, has imposed the cost increase, remains a secret. However, the decision to grant additional funds was approved by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Overall, the organization of the World Cup will cost 678 billion rubles, equivalent to 11.8 billion dollars.
57.6 percent of the total will be provided by the state, 13.6 percent will come from regional budgets, and 28.8 percent will be attracted by different legal entities that include various private and state-owned companies.
