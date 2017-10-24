Technology Has Changed the Landscape of Work and Play in Bulgaria

New and emerging technologies are providing endless opportunities for both businesses and individuals. The global community can now collaborate and communicate with greater ease, which is making life more enjoyable and productive for people across the globe. Europeans are in the eye of the storm when it comes to improvements in technology, and many aspects of everyday life are bound to change over the next few years. This is particularly true for recreation, as the internet has become a key source of entertainment for most people. Technology is making work easier and play more fun, so read on to find out how.

Improved Collaboration and Creativity

Bulgaria’s economy has been better structured by the advent of new technologies over the past few years, allowing for the progressive market’s technology-orientated companies need to thrive. Part of the reason the country’s IT industry has boomed has been the educational focus on technology, with over two hundred schools offering ICT courses as their first profile. This has translated into high-quality employees and opportunities, so it’s no surprise that the country has been described by BGO Software as ‘the most attractive IT outsourcing destination in Europe.’ This is also why world-leading corporations like Hewlett-Packard are based in the country.

Innovations like The Cloud are being met with no resistance in cities like Sofia, which is leading the way for the country in terms of technological development. Not only can they simplify office life and therefore increase employee morale, but now people from all corners of the globe can utilize various web-based software to create, edit, share and collaborate on documents in real-time. For this reason, cloud computing is an ideal choice for those who want to boost business productivity, improve teamwork, organization and creativity, which can lead to greater job fulfilment.



However, cloud computing’s impact won’t be restricted to the working lives of employees, as the engineers at the leading games console companies are currently looking into the possibilities of using these innovations to enhance their products. Using the cloud will allow them to increase the power of the consoles’ processing. Xbox and PlayStation devices allow gamers to play at incredibly high speeds already, but it seems the speed and quality of gameplay are only likely to increase. Like the developments in the working world, these companies place cooperative collaboration at the head of the experience they offer users. The success stories of these companies only emphasizes the importance of collaboration and creativity for information technology.

Greater Flexibility

Thanks to the many wonders of the internet, both business owners and their employees are no longer restricted to their desks. Wireless technology has allowed people to work on different projects almost anywhere in the world, if they have an internet connection and internet skills. This is what has enabled so many companies to outsource much of their technology functions to Bulgaria, where they can get high-quality services at a great value for money. However, even within companies, employers can therefore improve productivity and reduce overheads, as they can allow members of staff to work from home. It makes employees happy too as they can work from the comfort of their sofa – or even on a tropical beach abroad. The flexibility of remote work will also allow an employee to gain a better balance between home and working life, as they will be able to structure their own working time. Many employees thrive when they are able to sleep in a little later, find time to pick up their children from school and else make up any lost hours at a time they can choose.

Improved Downtime

Have you heard the saying “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy?” That is because it’s true. Thanks to modern technology, it has never been easier for employees to entertain themselves during a break or on the commute to work. Members of staff can workout their brains as they head into the office, or else they can catch up with their friends and families as they take their breaks. Mobile technology has no end of applications. Lunchtimes can be spent shopping, catching up on news and playing online games, which are becoming just as hi-tech as the other areas in which technology is developing in Bulgaria. For example, EGT is becoming one of the fastest growing providers of quality games technology across the globe.

Employers can also encourage more fun in the workplace by introducing new technologies, so staff will never want to leave a business for a competitor. For example, you can provide your team with state-of-the art computers, or can add the latest TVs and game consoles into a breakout area. Even after work, staff can arrange meetups easily over social media, so they can play the slots in person together, or head out for a drink to wind down.

A Better View of Performances

Many employees want to excel in their role, so they can build on their talents and improve their weaknesses, which can lead to personal and professional satisfaction. Thanks to talent management software, it’s now easier than ever before for employers to gain a greater understanding of their employees’ abilities, which allows them to provide continual feedback. This has allowed management consultancy companies like Cteam Talent Management Eood to flourish – just another example of Bulgaria taking the opportunities offered by technology by the horns. As a result, a member of staff can identify both their personal strengths and weaknesses, which will allow them to achieve their goals at a faster rate. The software will, therefore, allow an employee to feel more fulfilled in their position, which can increase their confidence, productivity and morale.

In 2017 we’ve seen advances in self-driving vehicles, not to mention all of the advances in 3D printing around the world. Who knows what the next big technological changes will be? Technological improvements have made a huge difference to Bulgaria, and they will continue to shape the country as time goes on. These developments have affected the way that individuals spend their recreational time as well as their social time, and although businesses have grown and changed under the influence of technology, it affects the life of everybody living in Bulgaria.