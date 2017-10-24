Facebook has Isolated Media Agencies in Serbia and 5 Other Countries

Media that relie on Facebook's access to an audience may soon have a serious problem, reports webcafe. 

The social media has begun tests in six countries where the main News Feed excludes all content generated by news or companies. Instead of automatically appearing to all users, these posts will be filtered into a separate stream - the so-called Explore Feed.

Tests are carried out in Serbia, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Guatemala and Cambodia. The company says they currently have no plans to introduce the new system globally, so far they just want to see the reactions of consumers.

What is the purpose of separating content?

In theory, Facebook wants to allow people to see more posts from their friends or relatives. Experimental News Feed also displays paid publications and ads from companies that the user does not follow.

All media or businesses that do not pay for distribution on Facebook's main channel, however, will have to rely on readers to search for "Explore Feed" themselves to get to their content. In some cases, this would mean a potential massive loss of traffic to information sites.

