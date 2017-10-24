London Wants Information from Facebook about Russian Influence in the Brexit Referendum

Bulgaria: London Wants Information from Facebook about Russian Influence in the Brexit Referendum

The British Parliament has asked the Facebook social network to provide information on any financial activity of Russia-related accounts relevant to the Brexit referendum period, reports actualno. 

London insists that such information be provided also during the parliamentary elections in June 2017. This was announced by the Parliamentary Commission on Media, Sport and Digital.

Facebook, Brexit, Referendum, Russia
