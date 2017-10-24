An Earthquake Measuring 4.6 on Richter Scale was Registered in Bodrum, Turkey

Bulgaria: An Earthquake Measuring 4.6 on Richter Scale was Registered in Bodrum, Turkey Source: Twitter

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale was recorded today in Bodrum, Mugla County, Western Turkey, Turkish NTV reported, citing the government's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 19.3 kilometers deep in the Bodrum resort area. The quake was recorded at 12.36am. There is no information about injured people or any material damage. The earthquake is felt in the neighboring districts too. 

