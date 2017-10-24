Borisov will Meet with the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yeon

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 17:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Borisov will Meet with the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yeon Source: Wikipedia

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yeon, tomorrow, October 25, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria.

The two will hold a "four-eye" meeting, followed by plenary talks between government delegations, the government's press service said.

The main topic of the talks will be the deepening of the bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investment and innovation. A concrete step for the economic interaction will be the establishment of the Bulgarian-Korean Chamber of Commerce. The beginning of the business forum will be opened by the two Prime Ministers in Hyundai Center Sofia. The expansion of economic relations between the two countries comes after the declaration of a comprehensive, forward-looking partnership signed in 2015.

During his official visit, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon will also meet with President Rumen Radev and will be a guest at an official dinner given by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dimitar Glavchev.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lee Nak-yeon, Boyko Borisov, official visit, Prime Minister
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria