Borisov will Meet with the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yeon

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yeon, tomorrow, October 25, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria.

The two will hold a "four-eye" meeting, followed by plenary talks between government delegations, the government's press service said.

The main topic of the talks will be the deepening of the bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investment and innovation. A concrete step for the economic interaction will be the establishment of the Bulgarian-Korean Chamber of Commerce. The beginning of the business forum will be opened by the two Prime Ministers in Hyundai Center Sofia. The expansion of economic relations between the two countries comes after the declaration of a comprehensive, forward-looking partnership signed in 2015.

During his official visit, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon will also meet with President Rumen Radev and will be a guest at an official dinner given by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dimitar Glavchev.