7 People Hospitalized in Haskovo after Poisoning with Mushrooms
Source: Pixabay
Incidents
Seven people have been admitted in the district hospital in Haskovo in recent days with poisoning from wild mushrooms, announced the medical institution.
Two of them, a man and a woman from Harmanli, are in the intensive care unit, Dr. Georgi Gelov, executive director of MHAT-Haskovo, said. The other five are men from the town of Madzharovo, who consumed a mushroom soup.
