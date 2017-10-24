7 People Hospitalized in Haskovo after Poisoning with Mushrooms

Society » INCIDENTS | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 17:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 7 People Hospitalized in Haskovo after Poisoning with Mushrooms Source: Pixabay

Seven people have been admitted in the district hospital in Haskovo in recent days with poisoning from wild mushrooms, announced the medical institution.

Two of them, a man and a woman from Harmanli, are in the intensive care unit, Dr. Georgi Gelov, executive director of MHAT-Haskovo, said. The other five are men from the town of Madzharovo, who consumed a mushroom soup.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mushroom poisoning, haskovo, hospital
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria