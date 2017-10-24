Tomorrow EU Commissioner Vera Jourova coming for a 2 Day Visit to Bulgaria

European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova will visit Bulgaria on 25 and 26 October, the EC Representation in Bulgaria, quoted by Mediapool, announced.

In Sofia, Jourova will have meetings with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, with Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva and with Ministers of Economy and Labor and Social Policy Emil Karanikov and Biser Petkov.

On October 26, the EU Commissioner will take part in the EU-Western Balkans, EU Justice and Home Affairs Annual Ministerial Meeting under the Estonian Presidency of the EU Council. Hosts are the Bulgarian Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Interior.