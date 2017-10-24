5.02% is the Increase of the Consumption of Electricity in Bulgaria

Electricity consumption in the period January 1 to October 22, 2017 rose by 5.02 percent compared to the same period last year, reports 24 chasa.

This shows the operational data of the Electricity System Operator (ESO). Figures indicate that 31 531 235 megawatt hours / MWh electricity have been spent since the beginning of the year until 22 October, while 301625 megawatts have been consumed for the same period in 2016.

ESO data show that electricity production has also risen by 1.80 per cent. From 1 January this year, until 22 October, 35,981,238 megawatt-hours of electricity were produced, compared to 35,345,383 megawatts for the same period in 2016.