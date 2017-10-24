6.7 on the Richter Scale Shook Indonesia
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale was felt off the coast of eastern Indonesia. No tsunami warning issued and no records of casualties or damages are reported. The epicenter is in Nusa Tengara province, about 318 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital of Kwang, at a depth of 549 kilometers.
Indonesia is located on the Pacific "ring of fire", where the continental shelf encounters strong seismic activity and the country is often affected by strong earthquakes.
- » An Earthquake Measuring 4.6 on Richter Scale was Registered in Bodrum, Turkey
- » 5000 Farmers in Bulgaria Grow Saffron
- » IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Warns of 'Dark Future' Over Climate Change
- » Flooded Streets in Stara Zagora after the Torrential Rain
- » NIMH: Rains to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures of 11-16°C
- » Nicaragua Signs Paris Climate Deal, Leaving US, Syria as Only Countries Out
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)