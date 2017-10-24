6.7 on the Richter Scale Shook Indonesia

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale was felt off the coast of eastern Indonesia. No tsunami warning issued and no records of casualties or damages are reported. The epicenter is in Nusa Tengara province, about 318 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital of Kwang, at a depth of 549 kilometers.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific "ring of fire", where the continental shelf encounters strong seismic activity and the country is often affected by strong earthquakes.