6.7 on the Richter Scale Shook Indonesia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 6.7 on the Richter Scale Shook Indonesia Archive

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale was felt off the coast of eastern Indonesia. No tsunami warning issued and no records of casualties or damages are reported. The epicenter is in Nusa Tengara province, about 318 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital of Kwang, at a depth of 549 kilometers.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific "ring of fire", where the continental shelf encounters strong seismic activity and the country is often affected by strong earthquakes.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Indonesia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria