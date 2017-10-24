The Number of Organ Donors in Bulgaria is Increasing

The number of Bulgarians who agree to donate their organs is increasing. That was announced by the director of the Executive Agency for Transplantation Dr. Mariana Simeonova at the Bulgarian National Radio.

Until now, for 2017, a total of 80% of the families of people in brain death have agreed that the organs of their relatives should be used to save others.

According to Simeonova, increasing the awareness of the Bulgarian society on this topic leads to increased success.

However, the number of waiting for transplantation in Bulgaria remains high. At present, the list is nearly 1,200 people, most of whom are waiting for a new kidney.