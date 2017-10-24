Bulgaria will Strengthen its Partnership with Serbia in the Field of Tourism

Business | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 16:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Strengthen its Partnership with Serbia in the Field of Tourism pixabay.com

Our country will strengthen its partnership with Serbia in the field of tourism. This became clear after the government approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism and the Serbian Ministry of Commerce, Tourism and Telecommunications.

The states will encourage the creation and development of joint tourist products that would be competitive to other markets. The products will be jointly promoted.

The countries will also work to improve the tourist flow between them by encouraging cooperation between sector operators and organisations.

The Parties will promote cooperation within the framework of the World Tourism Organization with the United Nations Organization for Black Sea Economic Cooperation in the framework of the implementation of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region as well as with other international tourism organizations in which they are members.

Expert.bg

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Bulgaria, UN, toursm, cooperation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria