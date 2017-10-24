Bulgaria will Strengthen its Partnership with Serbia in the Field of Tourism

Our country will strengthen its partnership with Serbia in the field of tourism. This became clear after the government approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism and the Serbian Ministry of Commerce, Tourism and Telecommunications.

The states will encourage the creation and development of joint tourist products that would be competitive to other markets. The products will be jointly promoted.



The countries will also work to improve the tourist flow between them by encouraging cooperation between sector operators and organisations.

The Parties will promote cooperation within the framework of the World Tourism Organization with the United Nations Organization for Black Sea Economic Cooperation in the framework of the implementation of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region as well as with other international tourism organizations in which they are members.

Expert.bg