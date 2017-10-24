Call to the Police about a Bomb Led to the Evacuation of a Mall in Stara Zagora

A call about a bombat the "Gallery" Mall in Stara Zagora, was filed today at 13.57 with a male voice on 112, this led to the evacuation of the building, reports 24chasa.

Hundreds of visitors and staff were dragged outside and are now under the rain in the street. In front of the building there are a fire truck and police cars, experts are checking to see if there is an explosive device inside.

If no one takes the responsibility to bring people back to work, the MALL must remain closed for 24 hours, provided that the bomb reported is not detected.