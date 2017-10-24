Grigor Dimitrov Will not Play in Vienna

Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Will not Play in Vienna

 

Bulgarian Tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has decided not to participate in the hard court tennis tournament in Vienna.

His first rival in Vienna was the Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak, who will now fight for the second time in three days with the Italian Thomas Fabiano. Novak won the match in three sets.

The team of the Bulgarian has assessed that he needs a rest due to the fatigue accumulated in the three consequent events over the last weeks in Beijing, Shanghai and Stockholm.

However, Dimitrov is going to play next week in Paris at the Masters tournament.

Tags: Vienna, tennis, Grigor Dimitrov
