5000 Farmers in Bulgaria Grow Saffron

Still new for Bulgaria, the saffron production is already enjoying huge successes and even serves as an example for other countries, Nova TV reported.

A delegation from Chile arrived in the Rhodopes to explore how the native producers are doing. The aim is to have the experience from Bulgaria implemented in the South American country.

In Bulgaria, the saffron producers are now nearly 5000. Cultivating this new culture for our country was easy and the revenues were enormous.

Because of the excellent results, the Chileans have decided to learn from the Bulgarians rather than the traditional saffron producers. Their Ministry of Agriculture grants $ 4 million to develop a network of small producers. So far, there are no subsidies for saffron cultivation in the country.

