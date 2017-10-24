5000 Farmers in Bulgaria Grow Saffron

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 14:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 5000 Farmers in Bulgaria Grow Saffron pixabay.com

Still new for Bulgaria, the saffron production is already enjoying huge successes and even serves as an example for other countries, Nova TV reported.

A delegation from Chile arrived in the Rhodopes to explore how the native producers are doing. The aim is to have the experience from Bulgaria implemented in the South American country.

In Bulgaria, the saffron producers are now nearly 5000. Cultivating this new culture for our country was easy and the revenues were enormous.

Because of the excellent results, the Chileans have decided to learn from the Bulgarians rather than the traditional saffron producers. Their Ministry of Agriculture grants $ 4 million to develop a network of small producers. So far, there are no subsidies for saffron cultivation in the country.

Expert.bg

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: farmers, producers, saffron, subsidies
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria