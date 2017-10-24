The Government Changes the Law of Residence of Allied Troops in Bulgaria
At its regular government meeting, which will be held this Tuesday, ministers will consider amendments to the law confirming the passage and residence of allied and foreign armed forces on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, reports sega.
The agenda also provides for a draft of a decree adopting an Ordinance on the application of the safeguards under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The meeting will decide whether to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia on cooperation in the field of tourism.
