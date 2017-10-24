Dissertation by Stephen Hawking Blocks the University of Cambridge Website

Dissertation of the famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawking led to a collapse of the University of Cambridge website. Free access to scientific work was opened at midnight on 22-23 October.

It turned out that 60,000 people visited the site to read Hawking's dissertation thesis on expanding universes. It was written in 1966 when he was 24 years old. The scholar himself wished to provide free access to his dissertation because he hoped to inspire more people.

