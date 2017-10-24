Dissertation by Stephen Hawking Blocks the University of Cambridge Website
Society | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Youtube
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Dissertation of the famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawking led to a collapse of the University of Cambridge website. Free access to scientific work was opened at midnight on 22-23 October.
It turned out that 60,000 people visited the site to read Hawking's dissertation thesis on expanding universes. It was written in 1966 when he was 24 years old. The scholar himself wished to provide free access to his dissertation because he hoped to inspire more people.
- » An Earthquake Measuring 4.6 on Richter Scale was Registered in Bodrum, Turkey
- » 7 People Hospitalized in Haskovo after Poisoning with Mushrooms
- » 6.7 on the Richter Scale Shook Indonesia
- » The Number of Organ Donors in Bulgaria is Increasing
- » Call to the Police about a Bomb Led to the Evacuation of a Mall in Stara Zagora
- » 5000 Farmers in Bulgaria Grow Saffron
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)