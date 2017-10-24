Crossing Pedestrians Looking at their Smartphones will be Fined in Honolulu

World | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Crossing Pedestrians Looking at their Smartphones will be Fined in Honolulu Source: Twitter

Honolulu authorities on the Hawaiian island will start fining people from tomorrow, the reason is crossing the road without checking because they look at their smartphones, according to France press release.

The offenders will be fined with up to 35 dollars. This is the first American city to take action against "phone zombies" - pedestrians who do not move their sight from the screens of their smartphones at risk for their lives. However, it will be allowed to intersect while talking on the phone if one looks around.

Last year, nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed by cars in the United States, which is 11 percent more than in 2015, and is the highest level of pedestrian incidents in the past 2 decades, according to government data. This increase is attributable to the distractions of drivers and pedestrians due to the increased use of smartphones.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: crossing, road, pedestrians, fine, smartphones
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria