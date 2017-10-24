Crossing Pedestrians Looking at their Smartphones will be Fined in Honolulu

Honolulu authorities on the Hawaiian island will start fining people from tomorrow, the reason is crossing the road without checking because they look at their smartphones, according to France press release.

The offenders will be fined with up to 35 dollars. This is the first American city to take action against "phone zombies" - pedestrians who do not move their sight from the screens of their smartphones at risk for their lives. However, it will be allowed to intersect while talking on the phone if one looks around.

Last year, nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed by cars in the United States, which is 11 percent more than in 2015, and is the highest level of pedestrian incidents in the past 2 decades, according to government data. This increase is attributable to the distractions of drivers and pedestrians due to the increased use of smartphones.