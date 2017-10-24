Pirates Kidnapped 6 People from the Crew of a German Ship

Bulgaria: Pirates Kidnapped 6 People from the Crew of a German Ship Source: Twitter

Pirates kidnapped six people from the crew of a cargo ship of a German company near the coast of Nigeria, reports Der Spiegel. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

The Demeter ship has been attacked shortly before landing in a port in Nigeria. There were no German citizens on the vessel at the time of the attack, said Peter Döhle, based in Hamburg.

The attackers have been able to kidnap six crew members. The remaining twelve sailors have remained unharmed. The ship is currently in safe waters. Still, there is no information about the fate of the abducted, nor about their nationality.

