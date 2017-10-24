Flooded Streets in Stara Zagora after the Torrential Rain

Bulgaria: Flooded Streets in Stara Zagora after the Torrential Rain bnt.bg

Torrential rain in Stara Zagora has caused traffic problems this morning. One of the main boulevards in the town - "Slavianski" - remained impassable. The level of the water was about 50 centimeters, reports BNT. 

Dozens of cars were stuck, and others used bypass routes. This has led to major congestion in the central part of Stara Zagora. In the direction of the industrial zone, queues formed. Today there is an orange code for heavy rainfall in the Stara Zagora region.

