Cristiano Ronaldo is Again Number 1 in the World

Sports | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Cristiano Ronaldo is Again Number 1 in the World Source: Twitter

Real Madrid's leader Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the FIFA Best Footballer prize for the second time, given to the best player for the year 2017. The Portuguese beat the competition of Lionel Messi and Neymar and received the prize from the hands of the "Phenomenon" Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Gianni Infantino.

CR7 became the European champion for the second consecutive time with Real Madrid and again was the lead figure for the "White Ballet".

"I thank my family, my kids, my teammates, the fans, the talent without hard work is nothing," said the superstar after taking the prize.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, best footballer, FIFA, award
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria