Cristiano Ronaldo is Again Number 1 in the World
Real Madrid's leader Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the FIFA Best Footballer prize for the second time, given to the best player for the year 2017. The Portuguese beat the competition of Lionel Messi and Neymar and received the prize from the hands of the "Phenomenon" Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Gianni Infantino.
CR7 became the European champion for the second consecutive time with Real Madrid and again was the lead figure for the "White Ballet".
"I thank my family, my kids, my teammates, the fans, the talent without hard work is nothing," said the superstar after taking the prize.
