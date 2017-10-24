Putin and Trump Might Meet at International Forum in Vietnam

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Putin and Trump Might Meet at International Forum in Vietnam Source: Twitter

There may be a meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

This was stated to journalists by a senior official of the US administration. He added that for now there is no details of Donlad Trump's bilateral meetings within the ATIS forum.

"We can confirm the bilateral meetings with the leaders who will participate in the forum. We are not ready to announce details of other bilateral and multilateral meetings in which the president will take part, "the official said.

APEC Regular Meeting will be held November 10-11 in the Danang city of Vietnam. Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting, announced earlier his spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already announced that a meeting between the first diplomats Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson will be held in Danang.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Trump, Vietnam, forum, meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria