Putin and Trump Might Meet at International Forum in Vietnam

There may be a meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

This was stated to journalists by a senior official of the US administration. He added that for now there is no details of Donlad Trump's bilateral meetings within the ATIS forum.

"We can confirm the bilateral meetings with the leaders who will participate in the forum. We are not ready to announce details of other bilateral and multilateral meetings in which the president will take part, "the official said.

APEC Regular Meeting will be held November 10-11 in the Danang city of Vietnam. Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting, announced earlier his spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already announced that a meeting between the first diplomats Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson will be held in Danang.