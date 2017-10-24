NIMH: Rains to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures of 11-16°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2017, Tuesday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today the rains will continue, in substantial volumes in Central and Eastern Bulgaria, while in the western regions the rain will decrease for some time, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
Today the rains will continue, in substantial volumes in Central and Eastern Bulgaria, while in the western regions the rain will decrease for some time, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
The wind will be light to moderate from Northwest, in the eastern regions from Southeast. By the end of the day, the meteorologists expect increasing wind from Northeast.
Temperatures will further decrease, with maximum ones reaching 11°C to 16°C in most regions, in Sofia around 11°C.
- » An Earthquake Measuring 4.6 on Richter Scale was Registered in Bodrum, Turkey
- » 6.7 on the Richter Scale Shook Indonesia
- » 5000 Farmers in Bulgaria Grow Saffron
- » IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Warns of 'Dark Future' Over Climate Change
- » Flooded Streets in Stara Zagora after the Torrential Rain
- » Nicaragua Signs Paris Climate Deal, Leaving US, Syria as Only Countries Out
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)