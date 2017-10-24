NIMH: Rains to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures of 11-16°C

Today the rains will continue, in substantial volumes in Central and Eastern Bulgaria, while in the western regions the rain will decrease for some time, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.



The wind will be light to moderate from Northwest, in the eastern regions from Southeast. By the end of the day, the meteorologists expect increasing wind from Northeast.

Temperatures will further decrease, with maximum ones reaching 11°C to 16°C in most regions, in Sofia around 11°C.