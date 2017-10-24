Some of the Pilots at Graf Ignatievo Air Base not Confident to Fly

Some of the pilots at Graf Ignatievo base have shown uncertainty for operation related primarily according to their assessment of inadequate training and insufficient flight hours. Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov said after the end of today's government meeting, BGNES reported.

The management of the Ministry of Defense is doing everything possible to keep the MiG 29 in good condition that allows conducting normal training activity and the fulfillment of duty of air policing.

Ten engines were received under the RKK-LAG contract, of which 4 new and 6 repaired, assured Atanas Zapryanov. He said there are no problems with the new engines, and the repaired engines, according to our experts, are in good technical condition. The only problem why these repaired engines can not be used yet is that they are completed with a copy of the accompanying documents, added Atanas Zapryanov.

