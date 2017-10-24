Canadian Mineral Exploration Company has Signed a 3-Year Exploration Agreement with Bulgaria

Canadian mineral exploration company Black Sea Copper & Gold said on Monday it has signed a three-year exploration agreement with Bulgaria's energy ministry for its fully-owned Kalabak copper-gold project in western Bulgaria.

The agreement has been followed with approvals from Bulgaria's Ministry of Environment and Water allowing the company to commence its comprehensive exploration programme at Kalabak, Black Sea Copper & Gold said in a filing to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Black Sea plans to immediately undertake a programme of structural mapping, soil and rock sampling over 10 kilometres of prospective host rocks and areas of regional structural complexity.

"Once completed, target areas will progress through geophysics and possible trenching of mineralized structural zones before defining drill targets," the company added.

Black Sea Copper & Gold is a mineral exploration company active in the Black Sea region of Eastern Europe, with over four years of regional experience both technically and operationally within Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey and Romania.

SeeNews