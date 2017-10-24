US: Serbia can not Sit on Two Chairs

"Countries wishing to join the EU must very clearly demonstrate this desire. You can not sit on two chairs at the same time." This was said in Belgrade by US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Hoyt Brian Yee, reports bgnes.

The statement was made a day before his meeting with Serbian President Alexander Vucic.

"Countries must choose which path to follow, regardless of how difficult it would be, the country has to make its strategic choices, which must be part of official policy."

"Just like Croatia did, and turned its EU membership into No. 1 priority or Montenegro to NATO. It is very important that deeds be stronger than words. There are very clear messages, "said Hoyt Brian Yee.

He reminded that Vucic as prime minister and president clearly said what Serbia's goal is, but at the same time he wants good relations with Russia." It is not clear how he will make such a balance, "said Hoyt Brian Yee.

The US diplomat said that it is very important for the United States to be stable in the Western Balkans. "While there are unresolved disputes there is a risk of conflict," Hoyt Brian Yee warned.

According to him, "Russian notion differs from the European vision for the Balkans." "It is clear from Russia's actions that it wants to have disjointed Balkans, not strong and united," he said.